Raipur, Feb 14 (PTI) As Chhattisgarh reported 169 new coronavirus cases and one death due to the infection on Sunday, the state's caseload climbed to 3,09,099 and toll to 3,772, a health official said.

The number of recovered people reached 3,02,069 after 11 of them were discharged from various hospitals, while 148 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 3,258 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 48 new cases, taking its total count to 54,597, including 793 deaths.

Durg recorded 41 new cases and Surguja 12, among other districts, he said.

No fatalities took place on Sunday, but one death that had taken place earlier was added to the tally, he said.

With 11,334 samples being tested on Sunday, the overall test count in the state mounted to 45,20,504, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,09,099, new cases 169, deaths 3,772, recovered 3,02,069, active cases 3,258, tests on Sunday 11,334, total tests 45,20,504.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)