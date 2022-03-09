Raipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,658, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,033, an official said.

Also Read | BJP Trains National Investigating Agencies to Fabricate False Cases, Alleges Sanjay Raut.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.30 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth Rs 268 Crore in Akshaya Gold Ponzi Scam Case.

The recovery count rose to 11,37,076 after 31 people were discharged from hospitals and 140 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 549 active cases, he said.

"Bilaspur recorded nine cases, followed by Raipur eight, Surguja seven, Bastar three, Durg two and Raigarh one, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 11 districts," he said.

With 18,261 new samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,72,64,311, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,658, new cases 55, death toll 14,033, recovered 11,37,076, active cases 549, today's tests 18,261, total tests 1,72,64,311.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)