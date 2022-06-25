Raipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 92 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.86 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,53,644, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,036, an official said.

Durg led with 26 cases, followed by 21 in Raipur, 16 in Balodabazar and 11 in Bilaspur. 16 districts did not report any case, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,38,968 after 95 persons were discharged, leaving the state with an active tally of 640, the official said.

With 10,740 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,78,54,036, he added.

