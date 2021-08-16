Jashpur, Aug 16 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night and the accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar Jaldhari (28), was arrested from his native Manjhatoli village after the victim's mother filed a complaint on Sunday, Duldula police station SHO KP Singh said.

Jaldhari has been charged with rape under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Singh said.

