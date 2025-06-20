Raipur, Jun 20 (PTI) A man from Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, on Friday urged the government to ensure the safe return of his daughter and her family stranded in Iran amid its ongoing conflict with Israel.

Talking to PTI, Kasim Raza, an employee of the prisons department, said he spoke to his daughter over the phone on Wednesday, after which he could not get in touch with her or her family.

"My daughter lives with her family in Qom city. I spoke to my daughter over the phone on Wednesday. She was anxious and stressed about the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. She told me to get her and the family evacuated from Iran and bring them back to India by any means," a worried Raza said.

Raza, who lives on the campus of Raipur Central Jail, said his daughter Eman (29) married Ezaj Zaidi (34), a native of Damoh in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, in 2017.

"The couple shifted to Iran a year later. My son-in-law is pursuing studies in 'maulviyat' (traditional Islamic education). They have two sons, aged 5 and 3, both born in Iran," he said.

Raza said he has been trying to contact his daughter since his last conversation with her on Wednesday but has not been able to get in touch with her or her acquaintances in Iran.

"My daughter suffers from thyroid. We all are worried," he said, urging the government to ensure the family's safe return.

Raza said he would write to the government requesting steps for the family's safe evacuation from Iran.

