Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Chhattisgarh assembly polls and is set to form the government in the 90-member state Assembly, as the party has crossed the majority mark by securing 54 seats. Congress came a distant second with 35 seats, as the counting of votes in the state neared its end.

BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh has won from the Rajnandgaon seat by 45,084 votes against Congress' Girish Dewangan. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Deepak Baij has lost to BJP's Vinayak Goyal by 8,370 votes in Chitrakot.

While the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader T.S. Singhdeo got a very tough fight from Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajesh Agarwal and was defeated with a close margin of 94 votes.

Ambikapur is part of Chhattisgarh's Surguja division, which comprises 14 assembly segments. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress swept the region, winning all 14 seats, ostensibly under the leadership of Singh Deo. In the 2013 elections, the Congress and the BJP won 7 seats each.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, held in two phases on November 7 and 17. (ANI)

