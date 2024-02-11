Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Pt Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) has put QR codes on every tree within the campus premises to enable students to be aware of the scientific and medicinal features of separate varieties of trees.

According to the university, with a quick scan of QR codes, the students can access the features of trees within the university campus.

"The administration of PRSU wanted students to learn about the importance of several trees within the university campus. So, we have put up QR codes on every tree. By scanning the QR code, students can find information about medicinal properties, scientific information, age and others," said associate professor Dr Afaque Quraishi, who teaches at PRSU's Schools of Studies in Biotechnology.

Apart from the QR code, the administration has put up tags carrying common as well as scientific names of the plants and trees, the associate professor added.

Bipasha Singh, who studies biotechnology at PRSU said QR codes help them a lot to study about different trees.

"As part of our course, we study plants. So tagging and QR coding of plants and trees help us conveniently get commercial, medicinal and scientific use of trees. Like for instance, one can get medicinal as well as religious importance of Neem tree by scanning the QR code," she said. (ANI)

