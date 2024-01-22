New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's tableau depicting 600-year-old tribal tradition of community decision making prevailing in Bastar will be on display at the Republic Day parade here.

According to an official statement, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views that ‘India is the mother of democracy', the tableau of Chhattisgarh will showcase the world the evidence of the "democratic consciousness" prevalent in the tribal society of the state since ancient times.

The tableau is based on 'Bastar Ki Adim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar', the ancient tradition of decision making by the tribals which is still alive in Bastar division even after 75 years of independence, it stated.

The world's longest Bastar Dussehra concludes with the Muria Darbar in which the tribals, the king and the public representatives discuss and solve the problems of the tribal community, the statement said.

Out of 28 state tableaux, 16 have earned the prestigious opportunity to participate in the parade on the Kartavya Path, the statement said.

