Ayodhya, January 22: A laser and light show depicting Lord Ram at the temple inaugurated today here was organised on Monday. The show was organised after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, of the new idol of Ram Lalla, which was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple. Here are a few glimpses of the Prime Minister during the ceremony of Ram Temple.

Donning a golden kurta and a cream-coloured dhoti, walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. He took 'sankalp' for the "Pran Pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals. The Prime Minister later performed the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, a vital ritual in the Hindu tradition, that symbolizes the infusion of divine energy into the idol. Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya Lights Up With Laser and Light Show After Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video)

PM Modi also met the 'sadhus' (saints) who were present at the temple and took blessings from them. PM Modi completed his 11-day fast by taking Charanamrit from the hands of Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. PM Modi also greeted Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' program attendees in Ayodhya. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, former PM HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy are among the attendees. Ram Mandir Inauguration: From Mumbai to Delhi, Diyas Light Up the Country as India Celebrates Historic Day (Watch Videos)

Laser, Light Show Organised at Ram Temple

#WATCH | UP: Laser and light show underway at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya after 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. pic.twitter.com/kdvF6ZITdQ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

VIDEO | #RamMandirPranPrathistha : Ayodhya’s Ram Ki Paidi lights up with laser show. pic.twitter.com/LNM5Zn2Auv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Laser and light show depicting Lord Ram at the Ayodhya Ram Temple after 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. pic.twitter.com/01sy4mM8uH — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

PM Narendra Modi also offered prayers before Lord Shiva at the Ayodhya Dham where he performed 'jalabhishek' (offering water on the 'Shiva linga') after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. PM Modi showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, attended the ceremony.

