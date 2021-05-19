Raipur, May 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 5,680 new COVID-19casesand 146 more deaths, taking the infection count to 9,31,211 and the toll to 12,182, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 8,33,161 after 1,366 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 8,082 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

Post these recoveries, the number of activecasesin the state stood at 85,868, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 309 newcases,taking its total count to 1,53,919, including 3,024 deaths, he said.

Raigarh recorded 441 newcases, Korba 387 and Janjgir-Champa 363, among other districts, he said.

With 69,402 more samples examined on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state went up to 83,75,652, the official said.

The state has so far reported 90 cases of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, among people who have recovered or are still recovering from COVID-19, the official said.

One of these patients died in Durg district, he said.

The patients of black fungus, a rare but dangerous infection, are being treated in hospitals at Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund districts.

Of the total Mucormycosis patients under treatment, 61 are admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, he said.

The fungal infection is being reported mostly among patients who are suffering from diabetes or are immuno- compromised, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,31,211, Newcases5,680, Deaths 12,182, Recovered 8,33,161, Activecases85,868, Tests conducted so far 83,75,652.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)