Raipur, May 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 6,477 new COVID-19casesand 153 more deaths, taking the infection count to 9,25,531 and the toll to 12,036, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 8,23,113 after 1,511 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 9,739 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The number of activecasesin the state stood at 90,382, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 382 newcases,taking its count of infection to 1,53,610, including 3,015 deaths.

Among other districts, Korea recorded 573 newcases, Surajpur 488 and Janjgir-Champa 450, he said.

With69,873 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state rose to83,06,250, the official said.

