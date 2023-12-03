Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Kanker district, from the forests of Tondamarka village on Sunday.

The IED was recovered by the joint team of CoBRA and CRPF during an anti-naxal drive-area domination campaign and was planted to cause harm to the security forces.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Results: Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Leading From Tonk Constituency; CM Ashok Gehlot, BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje Take Comfortable Leads.

"On December 3, 2023, at around 7 am, under the anti-naxal drive, soldiers from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF 131 battalion left for the forests of Tondamarka under the area domination campaign. During the operation, one IED planted to cause harm to the security forces was recovered in the forests of Tondamarka," according to Sukma Police.

The IED was destroyed on the spot. A search is being conducted in the surrounding area by the police force, CRPF and CoBRA. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Breaking Bad' in Hyderabad: Chemistry Graduate, Two Accomplices Arrested for Running Meth Lab From House in Suraram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)