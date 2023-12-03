New Delhi, December 3: As the BJP is edging towards majority mark in Rajasthan, Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is leading against the BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta in the Tonk Assembly constituency as per the Election Commission early trends. Tonk is constituency number 96 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot from the Congress party and Ajit Singh Mehta from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Tonk constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ashok Bairwa, Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) Abdul Latif, Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Ganesh, Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Mohammad Shoeb Khan and Independent candidates Sitaram and Jagdish Prasad Sharma are also in the fray. In 2013, BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta won the Tonk seat by defeating Independent candidate Saud Saidi with a margin of 30,343 votes. Pilot in 2018, won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Yoonus Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Continues To Lead in Rajasthan, MP; Congress Ahead in Chhattisgarh and Telangana

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan. Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan is leading from Sardarpura constituency. The state is currently governed by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government since 2018. He was the Chief Minister of the state from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2013. Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won this seat since 1998. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Congress' bastion.

Moreover, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, a constituency she has represented since 2003. In 2018, the BJP lost the election and Congress once again came to power. Raje, however, retained her bastion, defeating Manvendra Singh of the Congress. Singh is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh. Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who was seen as being sidelined during the party's election campaign, has also become active ahead of the vote counting day. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark With Lead on 106 Seats, Congress Ahead in 77 Constituencies

Vasundhara Raje won five consecutive Lok Sabha Elections from the Jhalawar constituency in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999 before leaving it for her son Dushyant Singh in 2004. The Jhalrapatan assembly constituency, located in the Indian state of Rajasthan, is a vibrant mix of various communities with a total of around 290,800 voters, out of which 148,400 are males and 142,400 are females. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

