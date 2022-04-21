Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Security personnel turned good Samaritans and took a pregnant woman in agony to a hospital on Tuesday in Bastar region's Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

The woman in distress was being taken to a health facility in a makeshift cot by some of her family members as roads in the region had been damaged by Naxals making it difficult for ambulances to operate.

The District Reserve Guard force personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal operation near Burgum region when they saw the pregnant woman who needed immediate hospitalisation, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Tiwari.

They swung quickly into action and converted the cot into a stretcher and carried the woman on their shoulders for a couple of kilometres to their patrol vehicle which then took her to the Palnar Health Center.

The woman later gave birth to a healthy baby boy, informed SP Tiwari.

"Ambulances can't reach their village because Maoists have dug up the road at many places," he said.

A video of the timely help provided to the pregnant woman has been widely shared on social media.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said that in the last four decades, the banned and illegal Naxal organizations have been continuously making efforts to deprive the people of basic facilities like roads, bridges, electricity supply, and healthcare.

He also said that continuous efforts are being made to thwart these nefarious efforts. (ANI)

