Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the all-new XL6 today in India at Rs 11.29 lakh(ex-showroom). The latest Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets a strong SUV-like design with significant exterior upgrades, including a front grille with chrome garnish, 16-inch dual-tone wheels, and an additional chrome garnish on the side and rear. The bookings for the new XL6 are already open since last week. Maruti Suzuki All-New XL6 Bookings Open Across India.

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 comes in four trim options - Zeta, Alpha, Alpha+ and Alpha+ Dual Tone and is available in nine colour options- six single tones and 3 dual-tone.

Under the bonnet, the new XL6 gets a 1.5-litre dual jet, dual VVT engine. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed AT gearbox. The engine generates a peak power of 104hp and a torque of 136.8Nm.

On the inside, Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 comes loaded with a 7-inch touch display screen, new telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, new ambient footwell lighting, full-LED headlamps, and automatic AC, cooled cupholders and a new tyre pressure monitoring system. For safety, it gets four airbags, a 360-degree parking camera on top-spec trim, ESP and hill hold assist.

Check variant-wise priced here:

Variant Manual Automatic Zeta Rs 11.29 Lakh Rs 12.79 Lakh Alpha Rs 12.29 Lakh Rs 13.79 Lakh Alpha+ Rs 12.89 Lakh Rs 14.39 Lakh Alpha+ Dual Tone Rs 13.05 Lakh Rs 14.55 Lakh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).