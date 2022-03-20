Raipur, Mar 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,917, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.20 per cent, he added.

The recovery count increased to 11,37,742 after one person was discharged from hospital and 12 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 141 active cases, he said.

"Bilaspur recorded three cases, followed by two in Durg and one in Raipur, among other districts. No new coronavirus case was reported in 22 districts on Sunday," the official said.

With 5,020 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,73,93,686, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,917, new cases 10, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,742, active cases 141, today tests 5,020, total tests 1,73,93,686.

