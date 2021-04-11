Raipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 10,521 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 4,43,297 while 122 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,899, a health official said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 90,277 after 142 people were discharged from hospitals while 5,565 others completed their home isolation stay.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,48,121, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 2,833 and 1,650 newcases,respectively, during the day.

While the total count of infection in Raipur has reached 91,311, including 1,203 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 55,395, including 939 deaths. Rajnandgaon saw 759 fresh infections, Bilaspur 624 and Korba 455 among other districts, he said.

Of the 122 fatalities, 82 patients had died on Sunday and Saturday while 40 had succumbed to the infection earlier, he said.

With 40,178 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted in Chhattisgarh so far went up to 62,16,629.

Meanwhile, the lockdown has been imposed in five more districts --Bilaspur (April 14 to April 21), Surguja (April 13 to April 23), Balrampur (6pm on April 14 to April 25), Mungeli (April 14 to April 21) and Janjgir-Champa (6pm on April 13 to April 23) restricting several activities in view of rising coronavirus cases, officials said.

With these, the lockdown has been enforced in 18 out of 28 districts of the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases4,43,297, Newcases10,521, Deaths 4,899, Recovered 3,48,121, Activecases90,277, Tests today 40,178, Total tests 62,16,629.

