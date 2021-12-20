Raipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,07,412 on Monday after 13 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,595, an official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Civic Agency Makes COVID-19 Test Mandatory in Private Hospitals for SARI and ILI Patients.

The recovery count stood at 9,93,513 as 13 people were discharged from hospitals and 28 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 304, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Married Woman Gangraped By School Friend, His Two Accomplices In Indore; Case Registered.

"Raipur and Durg recorded three new cases each, followed by two in Bilaspur. No fresh cases were reported in 21 districts. With 19,762 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,47,07,845," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,412, New cases 13, Death toll 13,595, Recovered 9,93,513, Active cases 304, Tests today 19,762, Total tests 1,47,07,845.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)