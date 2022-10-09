Raipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 17 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.27 per cent, taking the tally to 11,76,690, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Accident: Woman Charred to Death, Husband Critical After Car Catches Fire in Dewas.

The recovery count increased by 23 during the day and stood at 11,62,237, leaving the state with 316 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Cardboard Used As Makeshift Plaster in Place of Plaster of Paris on Fractured Leg of Patient at Hospital in Bhind (Watch Video).

With 1,334 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,86,71,093, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,690, new cases 17, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,237, active cases 316, today tests 1,334, total tests 1,86,71,093.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)