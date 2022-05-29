Raipur, May 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,431, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The three cases, at a positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, were reported from Raipur, Kabirdham and Koriya, while 11 districts have no active case currently, he said.

The recovery count increased by nine to touch 11,38,345, leaving the state with 52 active cases, the official said.

With 1,027 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,34,990, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,431, new cases 3, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,345, active cases 52, today tests 1,027, total tests 1,77,34,990.

