Raipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 76 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,75,867, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,129, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,190 after 88 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 548 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 19 cases, followed by eight in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 11 districts. With 6,637 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,86,02,421," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,867, new cases 76, death toll 14,129, recovered 11,61,190, active cases 548, today tests 6,637, total tests 1,86,02,421.

