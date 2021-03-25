Raipur, Mar 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased by 2,419 on Thursday, the highest single-day addition in the past four months, taking the state's tally to 3,32,113, an official said.

The death toll rose by 15 to touch 4,026 and the recovery count stood at 3,14,769 as 37 people were discharged from hospitals and 557 people completed home isolation, he said.

The active caseload in the state is 13,318, he said.

"Raipur district reported 550 new cases, taking its total count to 61,355, including 860 deaths. Durg recorded 913 new cases, Rajnandgaon 163 and Bemetara 116. Of the deaths recorded during the day, nine took place on Thursday, five on Wednesday and one earlier," he said.

With 38,610 samples tested on Tuesday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 55,80,894.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,32,113, New cases 2,419, Deaths 4,026, Recovered 3,14,769, Active cases 13,318, Tests today 38,610, Total tests 55,80,894.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)