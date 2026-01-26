Raipur (Chhattishgarh) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh tableau, themed "The Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram," pays tribute to the indomitable courage and sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters, whose legacy is preserved at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum--India's first digital museum dedicated exclusively to tribal heroes.

At the forefront of the tableau stands Veer Gundadhur, the legendary leader of the Dhurwa community and the face of the 1910 Bhumkal Rebellion. Bhumkal, meaning a collective assembly against injustice, symbolised mass tribal unity. The tableau depicts the rebellion's symbols-a twig of mango leaves and dried red chilies-representing mobilisation and defiance. The movement spread so widely that British forces were summoned from Nagpur, yet Gundadhur continued his resistance with extraordinary resolve, remaining uncaptured throughout his life.

Towards the rear is Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, mounted on a horse with sword in hand. A leader from the Binjhawar tribe andzamindar of Sonakhan, he was arrested in 1856 for distributing grain to the poor during a devastating famine. After returning toSonakhan, he raised an army of 500 and joined the First War of Independence in 1857. He was executed on 10 December 1857 at Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur, and is revered as Chhattisgarh's first martyr.

The digital museum, inaugurated in Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Chhattisgarh's SilverJubilee celebrations, presents the unity, valour, and unshakeable devotion to freedom of these tribal uprisings.

The Ministry of Home Affairs tableau presented the historic enactment of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, which came into force on 1 July 2024. These legislations replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, marking a decisive transformation of India's criminal justice system into a modern, citizencentric framework.

At the front, the three new law books are placed atop the New Parliament Building, symbolising sovereign law-making authority and progressive reform. The Constitution of India forms the backdrop, reaffirming that constitutional values and democratic principles remain the foundation of the reformed justice system.

The central portion highlights the progressive features of the new laws through depiction where a forensic expert is conducting crime scene investigation using modern forensic equipment to collect evidence. A magnifying glass focusing on fingerprint impressions symbolizes the emphasis on scientific, evidence-based investigation.

A mobile forensic van and a woman police constable operating the 112 Emergency Helpline from a modern control room. The rear section represents the core philosophy of Jan Kendrit Nyay Pranali-justice that is accessible, accountable, and inclusive. Walking alongside the tableau are beat patrolling police personnel, a forensic expert, and a police commando, symbolising preparedness, professionalism, and public trust. (ANI)

