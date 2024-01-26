Raipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Five persons were arrested after a tiger was electrocuted in Gomarda wildlife sanctuary in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, a forest official said on Friday.

A forest staffer was suspended and two officials have been issued showcause notices in this connection, he added.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Six Rescued After Blaze Erupts in Building in Shahdara Area.

"The movement of a tiger was reported in the sanctuary in December after which a Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) was constituted for continuous monitoring and tracking of the big cat. On January 12, its footprints were not seen," he said.

"On January 24, based on a tip off, three persons were taken into custody after inputs were received that a tiger had died near Ghorghanti village. The three persons revealed the tiger died after coming in contact with a live wire they had placed to poach wild bear," the official informed.

Also Read | Assam: Rare 'Golden Tiger' Spotted in Kaziranga National Park, State CMO Shares Video on X.

They buried the tiger near Laat river in the forest and the carcass was dug out on Friday, he said.

Sitaram Sidar (33), Ramcharan Bariha (48), Sahdev Bariha (35) and Banshilal Bariha (63), all from Ghoraghanti, and Salar village resident Dhanuram Sahu (35) have been arrested, the official said.

"A beat guard has been suspended for alleged negligence, while showcause notices have been issued to the in charge range officer and range assistant. Further investigation into the matter is underway," he added.

The sanctuary is on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)