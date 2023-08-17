Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 17 (ANI): The wait is over for the wildlife lovers as the authority of Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district shifted three cubs of ‘Raksha’ to a bigger cage from a dark room on this Independence Day.

Moreover, the authority has also named them following suggestions made by the general public.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Death Toll Increases to 71 After Floods and Landslides, Losses Worth Rs 7500 Crore, Rescue Operations Underway.

Three cubs of tigress ‘Raksha’ have been shifted to a bigger cage from a dark room on this Independence Day and they have been named, said veterinary doctor Dr Naveen Jain, elaborating that male cubs have been named as Rustam and Rana while female as Bobby.

Maitri Bagh Zoo is very suitable for the growth of big cats’ population, he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged on Car Bonnet in Hanumangarh, BJP Attacks Ashok Gehlot Govt After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

A pair of white tigers was brought here at the zoo from Nandan Kanan Zoo of Odisha in 1997 and since then their population has witnessed a significant growth, he added.

He further informed that after the birth of these three cubs, the population of white tigers in the zoo reached nine. As many as 12 big cats from Maitri Bagh have been sent to other zoos in the country.

Notably, around one year back, the pair of Sultan and Roma gave birth to Singham. Presently, Singham has turned one-year-old and become strong. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)