Raipur, Jan 2 (PTI) From chamomile tea to dheki kuta rice, pure desi cow ghee to mahua gond laddoos, the tribals of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district are creating waves in both online and offline marketplaces with some of the finest consumer products that are said to be both healthy and nutritious.

The raw materials of the products, sold under the "Jashpure" brand name, are sourced directly from the vibrant tapestry of central India's fertile regions, ensuring that every item is of the highest quality.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Maharashtra Government's Efforts for All-Round Development in Maoist-Affected Areas.

"The 'Jashpure' brand stands for authenticity, sustainability and the untamed beauty of nature. The four pillars of the brand's vision are health, nutrition, sustainability and quality," said Ravi Mittal, commissioner of Chhattisgarh's public relations department.

Mittal, as the district collector of Jashpur, was the brain behind envisaging and executing the plan to launch the brand with multiple products, all sourced from the district, thus empowering and supporting local communities and preserving the cultural richness.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 2, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

While the "Forest Gold Vanyaprash" offers the pure goodness of handpicked, naturally-dried food-grade mahua flowers, the "Blue Pea and Lavender" teabags are made from pure shade-dried petals of blue pea and lavender.

The chamomile teabags are made of chamomile flowers with no artificial additives while the "Cold Processed Rice Javaphool" is hand-pounded dheki kuta rice that offers enhanced nutrition compared to conventional milled rice.

Then there are pure desi cow ghee, buckwheat falahari flour, kutki millet, ragi flour, cold-pressed mustered oil, buckwheat and suji (semolina) macaroni, mahua gond laddoos and handmade tray baskets.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who hails from Jashpur, said the government was not only uplifting women and self-help groups through the brand but also showcasing the district's rich heritage to the country.

"I am immensely proud of this initiative and confident that its success will inspire similar efforts nationwide, creating sustainable livelihoods and stronger communities," he said.

The brand is marketed under the tagline "Tribal Touch, Pure Perfection, Nature's Best Unveiled" that encapsulates the essence of what it reflects -- a harmonious blend of traditional wisdom, purity, and a commitment to showcasing the best that nature has to offer.

"We are a collective force of tribal communities who have been the backbone of our operations since day one. From farmers cultivating the land to skilled artisans crafting exquisite products, every step of the journey is orchestrated by the tribals native to our district," said a state government official involved in the initiative.

"We believe in empowering our own, supporting local communities, and preserving the cultural richness that defines us," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)