Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh police on Monday killed two women Naxalites in an encounter in Dantewada, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

As per P Sundarraj, Inspector General (IG), Bastar, "Two women Naxals dead bodies have been recovered after an exchange of fire between District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals in the forests between Kalepal and Kakari villages under Kuakonda police station limits."

He added that one pistol and one muzzleloading rifle has been recovered from the encounter site.

The two Naxals are identified as Ayte Mandavi who was a member and military intelligence head Malangir area and Vijje Markam who was a military intelligence member in the Malangir area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)