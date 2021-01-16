Raipur, January 16: A 51-year-old woman sanitation worker at a government hospital was the first person to get the coronavirus vaccine shot in Chhattisgarh after the launch of the nationwide inoculation drive on Saturday. Health officials here said the vaccination began in 97 centres across the state, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the drive from Delhi.

"Tulsa Tandi, a Swacchtakarmi (sanitation worker) at the Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur since 2008, was the first person to get vaccinated in the state", the state director for the National Health Mission Priyanka Shukla told PTI. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Beneficiaries to be Paid Compensation if its COVID-19 Vaccine Causes Adverse Effect, Reads Consent Form.

Tandi was administered the Covishield vaccine at the local Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, which is among five vaccination sites in Raipur district, she said adding that drive is underway in all 28 districts in the state.

Around 2.67 lakh healthcare workers and other frontline staff have been registered to receive vaccine shots during the first phase of the drive in the state, said Shukla, who is also state nodal officer for coronavirus vaccination drive.

