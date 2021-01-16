New Delhi, January 16: In a major development, beneficiaries who will receive Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine- Covaxin will be paid a compensation if they suffer adverse event due to the vaccine, reports said. According to a report by News18, the news that the beneficiaries will be paid a compensation was among the points highlighted on the consent form. The form, that was shared with the vaccination centres on Friday, stated that in case of an adverse event, beneficiaries will be treated at the designated hospital or authorized centers. COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Begins in India: PM Narendra Modi Launches Pan-India Rollout of Coronavirus Vaccination Programme.

The report further adds that beneficiaries of Covaxin have to sign a consent form unlike those getting the Covishield vaccine as it has been approved for restricted use in emergency situations. This come at a time when many have raised concerns and have questioned the liability of Covaxin as it is yet to complete its third phase clinical trials. In Mumbai, six Mumbai central government hospitals will give Covaxin. According to a report by TOI, the frontline workers in Haryana who will receive Covaxin shots in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive will be asked to sign a consent form.

Earlier this month, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use, paving the way for their roll-out and administration to millions. The COVID-19 vaccine will be first offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.

