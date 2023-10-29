Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Stating that the Congress had carefully studied the situation in Chhattisgarh and made its announcements after due consultation, former union minister P Chidambaram said the BJP was simply copying the Congress and had no courage to come out with its own agenda for the state.

"The Congress had carefully studied the situation in Chhattisgarh and made its announcements after due consultation. Let the BJP stand up and say that we will not procure 20 quintals of paddy, provide 17.5 lakh houses or give an annual incentive of Rs 4,000 to tendu leaf collectors," he said.

"We are saying we will do these things. Let the BJP reject it and people will decide. For example, we are saying that Rs 4000 annual incentive will be given to tendu leaf collectors. Let the BJP say we will not give anything. Let them say that they don't have the courage to say what they will do or they will not do. They are simply criticizing our programs," Chidambaram said.

He said that the Congress had made its announcements after due consultation and its government would implement them. He also said that the BJP was simply copying the Congress's promises.

"Let them (BJP) have the courage to say that we are saying we will do that. Let the BJP say we will not do it. They are simply saying this is eyewash. Why don't you stand up and say we will not do whatever the Congress has said? Let the people decide. It's like one student writing an examination and other student peeping over and copying it. This is BJP's style of politics. BJP make their announcement after letting the BJP have the courage to say we reject these eight announcements," Chidambaram said.

P Chidambaram said, "BJP is terming it as eyewash. Every state election is unique. What applies to one state may not apply to another state."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that if the Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, it will provide free education from KG to postgraduation in government schools and colleges.

The BJP has criticized the Congress's promises, calling them "eyewash" and "unrealistic". The saffron party has also said that the Congress would not be able to implement its promises if it is elected to power.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested on 90 assembly seats and both the major contenders in the state, BJP and Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state. (ANI)

