Pune (Maharashtra), June 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrashekhar slammed former Finance minister P Chidambaram's statement that the Centre is putting off its targets of achieving a Rs 5 trillion economy by 2026.

Chandrashekhar was speaking to reporters on Sunday in Pune's Maharashtra on the sidelines of an event organised by the BJP.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 4 Cops Caught Red-Handed Having Liquor Party Inside Traffic Police Outpost in Navrangpura.

Chandrashekhar, when asked about the Centre's target to achieve a 5-trillion economy, said, "We had set out for the 5 trillion economy in 2019 and we are confident that by 2026, we would achieve the goal and the major components are India post-Covid growth as an exporting nation and India growth as digital manufacturers and digital services nation. But today if you see the opportunity and shift in value change ...then we could decide today about our dream of achieving Rs 10 trillion economy by 2030.

He said that Chidambaram has right to comment on this as he is one who devastated the Indian economy in 2014 but is today teaching the country a lesson on the Indian economy.

Also Read | Bulldozer Row: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Moves Supreme Court Seeking Direction To Stop Ongoing Demolitions in UP.

He said, "Read P Chidambaram's tweets during 20-21. He was saying that we should follow the American-type stimulus packages. He was so vocal about the Indian economy that it would collapse and we would be in crisis and see what America is doing, but as we all know today America is facing the highest inflation ever in the last 40 years. American economy history and their treasurer publically accepted that what they did was wrong and so, Chidambaram and Rahul Gandhi keep on educating us but we know what we have and PM Modi done during the Covid crises.

He said, "We are the fastest growing economy in the world and we have the highest FDI in the world, fastest-growing start-up ecosystem in the world and highest export ever in the history of lndia. My advice to Chidambaram is that he should come and sit with us and then, we will teach him lessons about economy." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)