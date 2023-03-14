New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Chief Justice of Kenya Martha K Koome on Tuesday attended the Constitution Bench hearing related to the Maharashtra political crisis in 2022.

She witnessed the ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court's Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

CJI DY Chandrachud welcomed her, saying that the court was privileged to have the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Martha K. Koome in our midst.

"We were late because we were giving her a brief of the case. Still, the matter is awaiting judgement, we tried to be as objective as possible," CJI said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Woman Abducted, Assaulted and Gang-Raped in Barmer.

CJI further said that she is the first woman Chief Justice of Kenya, who is part of the bench, which recently dealt with matters related to the recognition of LGBTQ in Kenya.

"She is a judge of high erudition, who has written extensively including on issues pertaining to constitutional law in India. She recently wrote a judgment on the extent to which basic structure doctrine will apply in Kenya", CJI stated.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal also welcomed her.

Kenya's Chief Justice Koome attended the proceedings of the Supreme Court's Constitution Bench, which was dealing with the issues pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)