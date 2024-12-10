Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, will review the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, near Hyderabad on December 14, officials said.

As per a release, the event, marked by military precision, will commemorate the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) would be the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the parade. During the ceremony, the RO will confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees.

The ceremony includes a presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets', upon successful completion of training to the flight cadets, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and one officer from a friendly foreign country.

This Combined Graduation Parade will also mark the commissioning of the first batch of the Weapon Systems branch officers into the IAF.

The flight cadet from the Flying branch who stands first in the order of merit will be awarded the coveted 'President's Plaque' as well as the 'Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour' and will be commanding the parade.

CAS AP Singh will present the 'President's Plaque' to the cadet standing first in the overall order of merit in the Ground duty branch. Aerial display by SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' helicopter display team, interspersed with the common graduating parade will be the major attractions of this ceremony, along with fly pasts by the Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft. (ANI)

