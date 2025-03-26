Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI) Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Wednesday visited the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington in Nilgiris district and reviewed the training being imparted. He was briefed on the upgradation of training infrastructure undertaken at the Centre, a Defence statement said here.

General Upendra Dwivedi delivered a "pivotal strategic discourse" at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to the 80th Staff Course, which is underway in the premier defence institute. In his comprehensive address on the multifaceted national security landscape, Gen Upendra Dwivedi redefined the Indian Army's operational paradigm as a cutting-edge, adaptive instrument of national resilience; meticulously unpacking complex geopolitical challenges, the statement said.

He outlined transformative military initiatives designed to enhance operational capabilities, technological adaptability and strategic responsiveness of Indian Armed Forces. He also interacted with the faculty members, discussing key aspects of operational art and leadership development.

The Chief of the Army Staff was briefed by the Commandant of the DSSC on the activities of the first Deep Purple Division, which is a tri-services vision with an integrated curriculum, designed to enhance jointness and integration for future military leaders and to prepare them for challenging staff appointments required in "theaterisation," the Defence release added.

