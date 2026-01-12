Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): As part of the Sankranti festivities, a thrilling bullock cart race organised by the Raithamitra Balaga at Huduguru village in Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapur district, left spectators on the edge of their seats. Not only farmers from across Karnataka, but also hundreds from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh arrived with their bullocks to take part in the competition, making it a truly inter-state spectacle.

The high-octane event was held continuously for three days at Huduguru village, with more than 50 pairs of bullocks competing. As the bullocks sprinted across the track at breathtaking speed, the skill and bravery of the drivers steering the carts drew loud cheers and applause from the crowd. Thousands of spectators from Gauribidanur and distant villages gathered to witness the event, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere.

Speaking at the inauguration, one of the organisers said, "In an era of rapid mechanisation, the use of bullocks is declining. Organising an inter-state level competition like this gives new life to our traditional rural sports. Preserving indigenous breeds such as the Hallikar is the collective responsibility of all of us."

Organised as part of the Sankranti celebrations, the sporting event infused new enthusiasm among farmers. The organisers encouraged participants by awarding attractive prizes to the owners of the winning bullock pairs.

Meanwhile, with Makar Sankranti just a few days away, Gujarat celebrated the International Kite Festival, one of the biggest highlights of the state's Uttarayan celebrations.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The two leaders participated in the festival as part of Chancellor Merz's first official visit to India, highlighting the blend of cultural celebration and diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Visuals from the event show both leaders interacting with participants and enjoying the vibrant festivities, which attract kite enthusiasts from across the country and abroad. Both leaders also flew kites together during the event.

With Makar Sankranti just a few days away, the International Kite Festival will run for three days, concluding on January 14, with participation from 135 international kite enthusiasts representing 50 countries. Alongside them, 65 flyers from across India and 871 local participants from Gujarat will also take part in the event. (ANI)

