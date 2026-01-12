Indore, January 12: A priest in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has moved the family court after his wife, whom he supported through her education and career, filed for divorce upon becoming a Sub-Inspector (SI). The husband, a resident of the Nehru Nagar area, alleges that his wife now finds his traditional lifestyle and religious profession "embarrassing" and beneath her new social status.

The couple married several years ago, and according to the husband, he dedicated his earnings from temple rituals to fund his wife’s coaching and competitive exam fees. He claims he worked day and night to ensure she could fulfill her dream of joining the police force. However, shortly after she secured her position as a Sub-Inspector, the relationship deteriorated, leading to a legal battle that has now reached the Bhopal Family Court. Reel Addiction Ends Marriage in Bhopal: Woman Married for 12 Years Agrees for Divorce With Mutual Consent From Husband After He Asks Her To Stop Making Instagram Reels.

The husband claims his wife’s attitude changed drastically once she donned the uniform. He stated in court that she began criticizing his attire, typically traditional dhoti-kurtas, and his "topknot" (shikha). She allegedly asserted that his appearance did not match the profile of a high-ranking police officer.

He further alleged that she pressured him to change his profession and appearance to fit her new social circle. According to the petition, the wife expressed that his work as a priest was a source of shame for her among her colleagues. Forced Unnatural S*x With Wife by Husband Cruelty, But Cannot Be Prosecuted as Rape: MP High Court.

The Bhopal Family Court has initiated counseling sessions, a standard procedure in Indian matrimonial disputes. During these sessions, the husband expressed a desire to save the marriage, citing the years of mutual struggle they shared before her success.

The wife, however, has remained firm on her decision to seek a legal separation. She told counselors that she cannot continue the relationship as long as he maintains his current lifestyle and appearance, which she finds incompatible with her career.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bhaskar English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).