New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A four-year-old girl, who was abducted from her house a couple of days ago, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh and her kidnapper arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil, 39, a driver with the Grameen Seva. He was arrested from his village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat district, the police said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Allegedly Robs His Own Parents in Haryana, Missing With Wife; Father Lodges Complaint.

Sunil had allegedly kidnapped the girl from her house, located on the second floor of a building, in outer Delhi's Raj Park area on September 9.

During interrogation, he told police that got married in 2006 and his wife gave birth to a boy, but the baby died within three days. After few years, he was blessed with twins - a girl and a boy. However, the boy died within few days.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Carries Out Post Midnight Mission To Evacuate Injured BSF Jawan From Krishnanagar in Nadia.

In 2016, he got divorced, and that his daughter lives with her mother.

According to police, Sunil wanted a child and this prompted him to kidnap the girl.

"On September 9, when Sunil was returning from work, he saw the child playing...and kidnapped her. Then, he took her to his native village in Baghpat," a senior officer said.

"But he was afraid of being caught. So, he locked the child inside his house during night. Later, out of fear, he left her in Daha village. With efforts of police teams, the child was rescued unharmed," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)