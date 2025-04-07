Dehradun, Apr 7 (PTI) Two persons including a child died and 14 others were injured at Sahaspur in Dehradun district on Monday when a bus overturned on the road after colliding with a vehicle.

The accident took place in the Singhniwala area, police said.

The bus coming from Vikasnagar towards Dehradun collided head-on with a loader vehicle coming from the opposite direction and overturned on the road, they said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and with the help of locals pulled out those trapped inside the bus. The victims were taken to the hospital where one person and a child were declared dead by the doctors.

Fourteen people injured in the accident are being treated at the hospital.

The deceased have not been identified yet.

