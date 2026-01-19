Madrid, January 19: At least 21 people were killed and several others injured after a high-speed Iryo train derailed and collided with another train in Spain's Cordoba province, Euro News reported, citing officials. The accident occurred near Adamuz when the Iryo train, carrying around 300 passengers and travelling from Malaga to Madrid-Puerta de Atocha, derailed after crossing onto an adjacent track and collided with an AVE train operating on the Madrid-Huelva route. The second train was operated by Spain's state-owned railway company Renfe.

Footage shared by passengers on social media showed several carriages severely damaged following the collision. Witnesses said the impact felt like an earthquake, while passengers were forced to break windows to escape, resulting in multiple injuries caused by cuts. Several passengers also reported smoke inside the trains and sought medical assistance, Euro News reported Spanish railway infrastructure operator ADIF said all train services between Madrid and Andalusia have been suspended until further notice. It confirmed that emergency services were deployed at the scene and would continue operations overnight in coordination with local authorities, Renfe and Iryo. Ten Killed in High-speed Train Collision in Spain's Cordoba.

Salvador Jimenez, a journalist with Spanish public broadcaster RTVE who was travelling on the Iryo train from Malaga, said the last two carriages derailed, with one completely overturned. "We left Malaga on time at 6:40 pm. There was a moment when it felt like an earthquake and the train had derailed," he said, adding that passengers were evacuated after breaking windows with hammers. Emergency teams remain at the site assessing the situation, attending to the injured and determining the full extent of the damage.

The Red Cross has mobilised one medical ambulance from Cordoba and three additional ambulances from Jaen. It is also providing basic necessities to passengers from both trains involved in the accident, Euro News reported. Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said he is monitoring the situation from the ADIF Operations Control Centre and will share updates as confirmed information becomes available. Thailand Train Accident: 22 Dead After Construction Crane Collapse Derails Express Train in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Train Collision in Spain

Madrid regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso offered the support of hospitals in the Community of Madrid to treat the injured. "The hospitals of the Community of Madrid and the 112 emergency teams are on standby following the tragic accident in Cordoba and are at the disposal of the Andalusian Regional Government," she said, adding that support teams will be deployed at Madrid's Atocha station to assist relatives. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment.

