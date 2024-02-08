New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was crushed to death after he was run over by a car while walking near a road in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, police said.

According to Delhi police, the child was identified as Aryan.

"The incident pertains to February 6, around 7 pm. In a footage captured by a CCTV camera, visuals show the child being run over by the car while he was walking to the other side of the road," said police.

"As soon as the car ran over the child, the driver realised the situation and stopped the car. A woman who was witness to the scene gave out a loud cry in a state of shock after which the car driver rushed the child to a nearby hospital," police said.

Police further said that the child was declared dead soon after and a case was registered against the accused person.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

