Lucknow, Feb 8: The owner of a private hospital in Lucknow has been booked for bigamy, said officials here.

The FIR was filed on Wednesday. According to police, the man allegedly married another woman, claiming that his first wife was dead. When the woman came to know the truth and confronted him for his deceit, the accused, resident of Kalli Paschim locality in the area, started torturing her with violence and unnatural sex. Lucknow Shocker: Youths Thrash 18-Year-Old Boy, Urinate on Him After Cricket Spat in Indira Nagar Area.

The woman complained to DCP (South) Tej Swaroop and a case has been registered, including charges of sodomy, against the miscreant. One of his friends is also named in the case.

According to reports, the woman met the accused in 2023 and he told her that he was a widower. A few months later, they married. Sometime later, the woman came to know that the accused had lied to her and confronted him.

“From the day I accused him of cheating me, he began torturing me by tying me with a rope and subjecting me to unnatural sex. Earlier, when I conceived, he forced me to abort. His parents thrashed me and snatched my ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh, before turning me out of the house,” the woman alleged.

The woman said when the man started associating with another woman, she moved the court demanding maintenance. Lucknow Shocker: University Student Hangs Herself to Death in Hostel Room, Records Suicide on Cellphone; Investigation Underway.

“When he received a court notice, he attempted to kill me by ramming his car into my two-wheeler,” she alleged.

He also stormed into her house on February 3 with a gun and threatened to kill her and her family. The police spokesman said on Thursday that the matter was under investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2024 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).