New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's Day, Children from various schools and organisations met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) on Tuesday. The President also advised the children to adopt the habit of reading books that will bring positive changes in one's personality.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that we often say that children are the future of the country. It is the duty of all of us to safeguard this future and ensure its proper upbringing.

She stated that today's children have technology and a lot of information and knowledge. They are showing their talent in the country and abroad. She said that it is the responsibility of all to give the right direction to the talent of our children.

"Children have more sensitivity towards others. They become sad after seeing the sadness of others and they become happy after seeing others happy. Due to this quality of children, we can inspire them from childhood to help others and have a feeling of love and respect for the environment. It is also very important to make children aware about the health and cleanliness of the environment," added the President.

The President told children that if they recognize their potential and keep moving towards their aim with full dedication and hard work, they can definitely achieve their goal. She advised them to adopt the habit of reading. She said that there is a saying - books are best friends. She stated that good books bring positive changes in one's personality.

Further, Droupadi Murmu also advised children to read biographies of great personalities which will inspire them and also help them face challenges. (ANI)

