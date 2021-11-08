Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): The children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night.

Many children are suspected to be stuck in the building.

The fire brigade has reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang is also present at the spot. (ANI)

