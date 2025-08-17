New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was left critically injured on Saturday afternoon after his throat was slit by a Chinese 'manjha' (synthetic kite string) while passing near Tughlakabad Metro Station, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Badarpur police station around 4:40 pm reporting the incident. A police team rushed to the flyover connecting Sarita Vihar to Faridabad, where the victim, identified as Rajneesh, a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was found lying in a pool of blood with a severe neck injury.

He was immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors said his condition remains critical.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the injury was caused by a red-coloured synthetic manjha, commonly referred to as Chinese manjha, which has been banned due to its lethal nature.

Police said legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the sale and use of Chinese manjha in the national capital, despite repeated crackdowns.

Earlier, a team from Nand Nagri Police Station launched a special drive against individuals involved in the sale of banned 'Chinese Manjha', amid rising incidents of injuries and nabbed two siblings with 325 rolls on July 18.

The Delhi Police has launched a special drive to curb the sale and use of hazardous Chinese Manjha -- a nylon-based kite string that has caused numerous injuries and fatalities involving people, birds, and animals.

Acting on local intelligence, a team led by a team member conducted a raid at a premises in the Jhuggi area of Sunder Nagri, Delhi, and recovered 325 reels of Chinese Manjha.

Two persons, namely Samir (22) and his younger brother Shakir (18), were apprehended.

Accordingly, a case under Section 223(b) of the BNS and Sections 5/15 of the Environment Protection Act was registered at Nand Nagri police station, and an investigation has been initiated.

During interrogation, both accused admitted to their involvement and disclosed that they had stocked the Manjha for sale in the Nand Nagri police station area during the upcoming festival season. (ANI)

