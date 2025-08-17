Patna, August 16: Rift within the JD-U leadership deepened on Saturday following the party’s Gopalpur MLA Narendra Kumar Neeraj’s ‘mistress’ remarks, as Bhagalpur MP Ajay Mandal and JD-U Mahila Morcha state general secretary Kumari Aparna dismissed the charges as “baseless”. “We have full faith in the judiciary and the party and would respect the court’s decision,” said Ajay Mandal while slamming the MLA’s statement.

Kumari Aparna, while interacting with the media persons in Bhagalpur, clarified that Ajay Mandal is her maternal uncle, adding, “Gopal Mandal also knows this. Despite that, making such indecent remarks is condemnable.” She further stated that she has apprised the party high command of the matter and would abide by whatever decision the leadership takes. Bihar Assembly Election 2025: JD(U) Leader and Current CM Nitish Kumar To Be NDA Face Again for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls, Say BJP Sources.

The internal rift in Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) has deepened after Gopalpur MLA Narendra Kumar Neeraj alias Gopal Mandal recently made objectionable remarks against Ajay Mandal and Kumari Aparna. Gopal Mandal had alleged that Kumari Aparna was Ajay Mandal’s “mistress,” triggering widespread criticism within the party.

In response, Ajay Mandal lodged an FIR against Gopal Mandal at Ghongha police station and demanded strict action against him. He has also complained against Gopal Mandal in the party's top leadership, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded justice in this matter. He alleged that Gopal Mandal had made objectionable comments to malign his public image. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Act Swiftly, Warns of ‘Irreparable’ Damage to JDU; Calls Son Nishant ‘New Hope’ of Party.

The controversy escalated when Gopal Mandal alleged that Ajay Mandal was “HIV positive” and should be barred from entering Parliament. He also alleged that Ajay Mandal was involved in crimes, including murders. “He is also involved in cultivating opium,” he said. With both leaders trading accusations, the feud has brought JDU’s Bhagalpur unit politics under sharp spotlight, putting the party’s leadership, including Chief Minister and JDU national president Nitish Kumar, in a difficult position. The controversy has further exposed internal fault lines within the JDU, with both the judiciary and party leadership now under pressure to act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).