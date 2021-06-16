New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A day after the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of party chief, the leader wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stating that the decision of announcing Pashupati Kumar Paras as leader of LJP in the Lower House was contrary to the provisions of the party's Constitution.

Chirag also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to issue a new circular in his favour as leader of LJP in the House.

"Since Article 26 of Constitution of Lok Janshakti Party empowers Central Parliamentary Board of the party to decide to decide who would be the leader of our party in Lok Sabha, hence, the decision of announcing Pashupati Kumar Paras MP as leader of LJP Party in Lok Sabha is contrary to the provision of Constitution of our party," the letter to the Speaker said.

"It is to further to bring on record that the following members of Lok Sabha have already removed by National Executive Members of our party," it said.

"In view of above facts and submission, it requested to review decision dated June 13 and to issue a new circular in the favour of Chirag Paswan as a leader in Lok Sabha of LJP," it added.

Meanwhile, supporters of Lok Janshakti Paty (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan demonstrated in his support, outside the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras, the new Leader of LJP in Lok Sabha.

Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president after an emergency meeting of the LJP national working committee on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi.

Notably, within a year of the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag is facing opposition from within the party.

Meanwhile, LJP has decided to remove all five MPs from the party after a national executive meeting was held on Tuesday.

The National Executive Committee has unanimously decided to remove Pashupati Kumar Paras MP, Beena Devi MP, Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser MP, Chandan Singh MP and Prince Raj MP from the primary membership of Lok Janshakti Party with immediate effect. The National President of LJP Chirag Paswan is authorised to take all decisions in the coming assembly elections on behalf of the party," reads LJP resolution.

LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras has been notified as the new parliamentary leader of the party in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Earlier, five LJP MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

Paras had said that the step has been taken to save the party.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

Notably, LJP had fielded candidates against Janata Dal United (JDU), which is also a part of NDA in the Bihar elections last year. However, LJP did not manage to open its account in the elections.

LJP was formed by late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

