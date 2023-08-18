Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): After a hiatus of more than three decades, the town of Handwara was filled with excitement as a movie was screened at the newly inaugurated cinema hall located within the premises of the Municipal Committee of Handwara in north Kashmir.

The screening of the movie was preceded by a vibrant cultural show organized by the District Administration and supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir. The show was presented by the students of Balashram and Narinakatan, and it was attended by notable figures including the Chairman of Municipality Handwara, District Information Officer Kupwara, Tehsildar Handwara, Deputy CEO Kupwara, SHO Handwara, and other officials.

Also Read | Jharkhand Well Collapse: Five Killed After Portion of Well Collapses in Village in Ranchi District, Says CM Hemant Soren; Toll Still Unknown.

During the event, various stalls were set up by the Departments of Horticulture, Agriculture, Handicrafts, Handloom, and Social Welfare to exhibit the traditional handicrafts and organic produce of the Kupwara district.

It's worth mentioning that the Cinema cum Multipurpose Hall was electronically inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 16, with the aim of providing a large-screen experience to the public.

Also Read | FloodWatch: Government Launches Mobile App To Disseminate Information on Advanced Forecasts Up to Seven Days.

Situated in the northern district of Kupwara, Handwara has once again embraced the enchantment of the silver screen, bringing joy to its residents, especially the youth. After a prolonged absence, the magic of cinema has returned to Handwara, marked by a grand inaugural event that drew an enthusiastic and spirited crowd.

“This feels like a dream come true! I’ve never watched a movie on such a big screen before. Sharing this experience with my friends makes it even more special,” exclaimed Altaf Ahmad, a student who radiated excitement during the grand opening. His sentiment resonated throughout Handwara, where the magnificence of the cinema was a novel delight for many, infusing the event with a sense of anticipation and exhilaration.

Cinema holds a deep sentimental connection with Handwara. Local stories take us back to a time when the town buzzed with the thrill of movies. Braripora, once home to the vibrant “Hemal” cinema, had fallen into silence due to unfortunate incidents. Nevertheless, the enduring spirit of cinematic appreciation persisted.

Mudasir Ahmad, the manager of Jadooz Cinema in Handwara, expressed his elation at the overwhelming response the cinema received from people of all age groups. With a seating capacity of 100, the cinema has ambitious plans to introduce a café, aiming to offer a comprehensive and immersive entertainment experience.

“I still remember the days when a multitude of people would gather around a small screen at Khunbal Handwara,” reminisced the local legend, Abdul Ahad. He fondly recalled the camaraderie and joy that these cinematic gatherings brought to the community. Regrettably, the turmoil that gripped Kashmir in the 1990s led to the closure of these beloved cinematic venues.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory that the magic of the big screen would return to every corner of the region. While the revival of cinema has already taken root in some districts, others are quick to follow suit, reigniting the joy of shared movie experiences.

Despite the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir serving as backdrops for numerous films over the years, the lack of accessible cinemas prevented the local populace from savoring these cinematic masterpieces.

“This resurgence will bring movies closer to our hearts. It’s a local avenue for all the movie enthusiasts,” emphasized Gulzar Ahmad, a local whose excitement was palpable. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)