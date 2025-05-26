By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Covid-19 in India has raised an alarm again, but current infections have mild symptoms with no severity. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that while COVID-19 cases are being reported again in parts of the country, the current variants in circulation are showing mild symptoms similar to the Omicron strain.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR, said the government is focusing on transmission, surveillance, and preparedness, but currently circulating variants have mild symptoms like Omicron. "The government and health agencies are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and taking necessary steps."

He added, "Currently, the number of active cases is low, and most cases are limited to southern and western India. The government is focusing on three key factors. The rate of transmission and the rapidly increasing cases. Whether the virus is evading our natural and vaccine-induced immunity. Whether the current infections are more severe than before or have mild symptoms like Omicron."

He stated that surveillance is ongoing to determine the cause of the recent COVID-19 case surge.

"Surveillance is underway to determine the reasons behind the increase in cases, and the government is making necessary preparations. The four variants that we have found are subvariants of Omicron --- LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1. But more samples are being tested for further information."

He cautioned against panicking but urged individuals with "cancer or other immunocompromised" conditions to take caution.

He said, "For now, there is no need for the public to panic, but the government and agencies are keeping a close watch on the situation. Currently, there is no need for additional precautions for the general public, but individuals with cancer or other immunocompromised conditions should exercise caution."

Regarding vaccine preparedness, he said, "The government has developed platforms to create new vaccines. If a new variant emerges in the future, the government has two options. Evaluate the effectiveness of existing vaccines and develop a new vaccine specifically targeting the new variant."

"The government claims to be prepared and capable of quickly developing vaccines if needed. The situation is currently under control, but the government remains vigilant and is making necessary preparations," he said. (ANI)

