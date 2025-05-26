Bhubaneswar, May 26: A portion of the top soil over an under-construction railway tunnel caved in near Adenigarh in Odisha's Boudh district, an official said on Monday. No one was injured in the incident that took place on the Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line stretch, he said. “A minor incident of soil caving-in occurred this afternoon at Tunnel No. 4 on the Khurda-Bolangir railway line. It was due to loose soil formation and continuous rainfall in the area,” the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement. Kalyan Slab Collapse: 4 Killed As Slab of Residential Building Collapses in Maharashtra’s Thane; Rescue Operations On.

Odisha Rail Tunnel Collapsed

A section of the under-construction Khordha-Bolangir railway tunnel, collapsed near Adenigarh in Boudh district; a 30-metre-long crater has reportedly formed at the site; fortunately, no workers were trapped in the incident, as confirmed by East Coast Railway; the cave-in is… pic.twitter.com/Jn2VC9trhq — OTV (@otvnews) May 26, 2025

There has been no impact on manpower or machinery, and the incident will not affect the overall progress of the project, it said. “All necessary safety measures are in place, and work continues as planned,” the ECoR said. The 4,185-metre tunnel will connect Adenigarh and Charichhak stations in Boudh district, officials said.

