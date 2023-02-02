New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Two Cambodian nationals were apprehended at the Delhi airport for carrying a cache of medicines, worth more than Rs 86 lakh, in an alleged unauthorised manner, officials said on Thursday.

The two passengers were intercepted by CISF personnel during security checks at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read | Airlines Report 546 Technical Snags During Flight Operations in 2022, Indigo Airline Tops the List, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The passengers were bound for Cambodia's capital city of Phnom Penh via Bangkok on a Thai Airlines flight, they said.

"Huge quantity of different medicines of approximate value Rs 86.40 lakh were detected from their baggage. The passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such huge quantity of medicines," a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Unidentified Man Drives Away With ST Bus From Latur, Leaves It in Karnataka Village.

The foreigners were handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)